‘The 69th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair’ features 2,500 booths of Thai and international exhibitors

The 69th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair, a major gathering of gem and jewelry enthusiasts worldwide, has opened its doors in Bangkok, expecting to draw in over 40,000 international visitors and generate more than 3 billion baht in trade value.

The event, collaboration between the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), spans five days from Feb 21-25.







The fair, featuring up to 2,500 booths from a plethora of Thai and international exhibitors, showcases an extensive array of gems and jewelry, covering the entire supply chain and offering unparalleled opportunities for business networking among Thai and international entrepreneurs.

In a display of royal support for the industry, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya graciously presided over the opening ceremony, subsequently making appearances at a jewelry fashion show and the “Heirlooms of Elegance” exhibition, where a stunning jewelry collection from the SIRIVANNAVARI brand was revealed.







The fair, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai, ranks among the world’s top five gems and jewelry fairs and holds the title of the longest-celebrated event of its kind in Asia, cementing Thailand’s position as a leading destination for gems and jewelry worldwide. (NNT)



































