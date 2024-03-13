PM Srettha outlines strategic initiatives under his leadership in TIME Magazine

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, in a recent interview with TIME Magazine, outlined the strategic initiatives under his leadership aimed at driving Thailand’s economic resurgence and enhancing its global stature. Since assuming office in August, Srettha has undertaken numerous international trips, seeking to attract foreign investment and showcase Thailand’s potential on the world stage.

In his discussions, the premier expressed his admiration for Singapore’s strategic foresight in hosting Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, emphasizing his ambition to establish Thailand as a prime venue for international celebrities and major events. This forms part of his wider vision to elevate Thailand’s cultural and economic profile globally.







On the international front, the prime minister reaffirmed Thailand’s neutral stance in global conflicts, notably the ongoing war in Ukraine. Domestically, Srettha firmly expresses support for Thailand’s royal defamation law, asserting its role in safeguarding the monarchy’s dignity and ensuring judicial fairness.

A significant focus of Srettha’s leadership is on addressing the civil unrest in Myanmar, underscoring the importance of regional stability and the role Thailand can play as a leader in ASEAN to promote peace and unity.







Adding a personal dimension to his political persona, Srettha also shared his enthusiasm for England’s Liverpool F.C., boasting his varied interests beyond the political sphere.

In the interview’s conclusion with TIME, the prime minister expressed that his leadership will serve to harmonize respect for traditions with the pursuit of progress, steering Thailand toward economic renewal, better global connections, and stability within the ASEAN community. (NNT)































