Encroachment and fee collection from beachgoers investigated at Nui Beach in Phuket

Authorities continue to investigate encroachments on beach areas in Phuket province, with the latest being Nui Beach.

An alleged land claimant has reportedly invaded and occupied parts of the national forest reserve area and blocked access, charging a fee to the public wishing to visit the beach.

Deputy Director-General of the Royal Forest Department, Bannarak Sermthong on Tuesday led a team to inspect the area at Nui Beach in Karon sub-district, following reports of encroachment and fee collection from beachgoers.







The inspection was conducted to verify the structures on Nui Beach in preparation for dismantling and reclaiming an area totaling 18 rai (about seven acres) from private ownership. This land will be returned to the Royal Forest Department after a court issued an order in 2015 to revoke land rights following findings of fraudulent land claim by an individual.

Furthermore, the deputy director-general said that the current land claimant at Nui Beach is the same individual against whom the department previously pursued legal action for encroaching on the national forest reserve area in 2020. The provincial court of Phuket Province sentenced this individual to four years in prison, and the case is pending the appeals process.







The Department of Forestry considers this a repeated offense of encroachment and violation of the law. As such, they have filed a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of the land claimant insists they have evidence of land ownership and are still fighting their case in court. They are perplexed as to why the authorities are conducting inspections and seizures. Structures within Nui Beach land include restaurants, photo check-in points, and staff accommodations. Although, the service at this place was closed for one day, foreign tourists were seen arriving at the entrance to visit the beach before being informed of its closure. (TNA)





































