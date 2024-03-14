Pattaya launches crackdown on vandalism

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities are taking firm action against vandalism following recent incidents, with enforcement officers and city officials collaborating to address the issue. The defacement of public property near prominent landmarks like the water fountain and Bali Hai Pier bridge has raised significant concerns.











Mayor Poramet Ngampichet’s directive on March 13 underscored the city’s determination to tackle vandalism head-on. Departments have been instructed to activate Pattaya’s CCTV cameras and 5G signal poles to closely monitor public areas, responding to reports of graffiti activities by young individuals.

Mayor Poramet expressed deep concern over the inappropriate behaviour and emphasized the importance of respecting public spaces as shared resources. He condemned actions damaging government property, reaffirming Pattaya City’s zero-tolerance policy. He said that efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators through surveillance footage, ensuring they face legal consequences for their actions. He reassured the public saying, “Pattaya remains committed to safeguarding its public spaces and upholding community standards.”



































