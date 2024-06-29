PM Srettha inspects Ubon Ratchathani projects and flood prevention

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is leading a visit to Ubon Ratchathani province on June 29 to oversee the progress of the Kham Nam Saep Interchange construction project and evaluate flood prevention measures in Warin Chamrap district.

The prime minister is scheduled to lead an inspection tour of the Kham Nam Saep Interchange project, managed by the Department of Highways. The initiative seeks to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce road accidents, and support the tourism sector in Ubon Ratchathani. With a budget of 1.05 billion baht, the project includes the construction of a 2-lane tunnel under Highway No. 226 and an elevated bridge over it. Scheduled over the fiscal years 2025-2027, the interchange is expected to be completed in three years.







Srettha will later attend a meeting at the Ban Phueng Tok Community Hall in Non Phueng subdistrict. The session will focus on addressing the flood risks in the region, specifically in the Huai Nam Chang area, which serves as a vital catchment during the rainy season. Currently, the waterway suffers from siltation and excessive weed growth, diminishing its capacity to manage water flow effectively. This could lead to flooding in Warin Chamrap and the neighboring capital district.

The prime minister’s northeastern tour will also include visiting Si Sa Ket province. (NNT)























































