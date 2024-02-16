PM sorts sub-committee to ensure transparency of ‘Digital Wallet’ scheme

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin presided over the 1/2024 meeting of Digital Wallet Policy Committee. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Digital Wallet scheme is the Government policy that is aimed to revitalize the economy and lay foundation for the country’s digital economy. The budget for the scheme is estimated at approx. 500 billion Baht. He also affirmed that the scheme would be implemented according to provisions prescribed in the Constitution and related laws. The Government would perform its duty, in relation to the scheme implementation, with honesty, transparency, and accountability, and would exercise prudence in undertaking related activities, as well as to maintain strict financial discipline, for the best interest of the country and people.







In order to ensure transparency of the scheme, the Digital Wallet Policy Committee assigned the Committee’s secretariat (Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Commerce) to act as a sub-committee to liaise and discuss with various concerned parties in conforming to suggestions and recommendations of the Council of State. Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Digital Government Development Agency (Public Organization) were also instructed to expand the scope of supporting system development to ensure transparency and accountability, and to prevent corruption and fraud. A subcommittee was also established to investigate fraudulent actions against the Digital Wallet scheme’s rules and conditions.







At the meeting, all concerned agencies have broadly exchanged views and opinions on people’s economic situation and problem, and other related issues. These opinions will be compiled and brought for discussion at the next meeting.

Toward the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister affirmed his commitment to prevent corruption and fraudulence in the implementation of the Digital Wallet scheme for the best interest of the nation and people. (PRD)































