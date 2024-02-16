PM to visit historic site and learning center in three northeastern provinces Feb 17-19

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is preparing to conduct on-site inspections in Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, and Udon Thani provinces from February 17-19, as part of his mission to monitor key projects in line with government policies.

In Nakhon Phanom province, he will visit tourist attractions at the Thai-Vietnamese Friendship Village, Ban Na Chok. There is an exhibition showcasing the history of Ho Chi Minh and also a “Memorial of the former President Ho Chi Minh.” Moreover, he will inspect export situations and the one-stop service center at the Nakhon Phanom Customs House, the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge No. 3.







In Sakon Nakhon province, he will discuss contentious issues such as freshwater fishing and water management in the Nong Han area. He will also visit prototype areas for addressing soil quality issues and managing water resources at The Puparn Royal Development Study Centre, Huai Yang Sub-district. Additionally, he will visit the Indigo Dyed Fabric Learning Center, Ban Don Koi Vijalaya, as a means of sustainable development.







In Udon Thani, he will grant lease agreements for government properties to tenants under the “Nong Wua So Model” project.

This visit aims to ensure that planned activities are executed successfully, bolstering community strength, reducing inequality, and increasing local incomes through agriculture, tourism, arts, cultural heritage, water management, industry, and environmental conservation efforts for sustainable coexistence with the environment. (NNT)































