Unregistered SIM cards suspended to fight call scams

Holders of more than 100 mobile SIM cards per person who failed to register their identity with their mobile phone operators within the deadline will see their numbers terminated.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has instructed all mobile operators to cancel the service for SIM cards after the deadline for identity verification on Feb 14 in the meeting with mobile service providers.







The initiative aims to organize SIM cards, particularly those in the prepaid system without proper user registration or with inaccurate information.

The police will also expand measures against wrongdoers who falsify documents for SIM registration, preventing misuse for online criminal activities.

NBTC has implemented measures to verify identities of SIM card holders since January 16. The measures target two groups: users with 6-100 SIM cards are required to verify their identities within 180 days, while users with more than 100 SIM cards must do so within 30 days. The deadline for the second group has already passed on February 14.







Therefore, NBTC held an urgent meeting with all operators to suspend services including outgoing calls, SMS, and internet usage, except for emergency calls.

According to statistics reported to NBTC by operators, 58.56% of AIS network users, 35% of TrueMove and DTAC users, and 23.14% of NT users holding more than 100 SIM cards have verified their identities.







Some unverified numbers are believed to be installed in devices that did not receive SMS notifications, while others are suspected to be illicit SIM cards used by criminal networks and online criminals who refrain from identity verification. This group is the target of the measure.

At the meeting, mobile service providers were instructed to begin suspending services from February 15, prior to permanent deactivation from the system. (TNA)
































