PM orders legal action after crane collapse kills 28 in train disaster

PHANG-NGA, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called for strict legal action after a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train on Wednesday, killing at least 28 people.

The death toll rose to 28 at 3:45 p.m. local time, Jan 14, after rescuers recovered five additional bodies from the wreckage in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. The accident involved Special Express No. 21, which was traveling from Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat to Ubon Ratchathani.







Authorities reported a total of 92 people affected. Aside from the deceased, who are currently undergoing victim identification, 64 people were injured.

Seven remain in critical condition, 19 suffered moderate injuries, and 38 sustained minor injuries. All survivors have been stabilized and are receiving medical care.

Prime Minister Anutin expressed his condolences but hit out at the safety record of the high-speed rail project, noting a history of accidents including a tunnel collapse last year.

“These accidents only happen when procedures are ignored or steps are skipped,” Anutin told reporters. He questioned why the Comptroller General’s Department had not yet blacklisted the contractor involved.



Police Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Narongsak Promtha has ordered investigators to summon the project’s engineers and construction supervisors for questioning.

Formal charges are expected to be filed following an investigation into whether the crane operation deviated from approved safety designs.

Authorities have deployed mechanical heavy-lift cranes to clear the derailed carriages from the site, though the rail line connecting Bangkok to the Northeastern region remains closed to all traffic. (TNA)



































