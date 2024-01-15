PM showcases megaproject at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to promote the government’s ambitious 1 trillion-baht Land Bridge megaproject at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The forum, which runs from Jan 15 to Jan 15, will see Srettha leading a delegation including Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit.







The trip marks Srettha’s first European visit since becoming prime minister and the first participation of a Thai government leader in the WEF annual meeting in 12 years. The forum serves as an important platform for Thailand to engage with global leaders, aiming to strengthen trade and investment ties.

The WEF annual meeting gathers about 2,500 participants worldwide, including state heads, government officials, CEOs, and public figures. This year’s theme, “Rebuilding Trust,” focuses on cooperation and security, economic growth and jobs, artificial intelligence, and long-term strategies for climate, nature, and energy.







Srettha and Parnpree have been scheduled to take part in various meetings and panels to discuss Thailand’s economic prospects and the Land Bridge project. The men will also exchange ideas on topics, including economic forecasts, geopolitics, sustainability, and the green transition.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is also heading to Los Angeles with a delegation to promote Thai rice and other national products. His visit includes an in-store promotion event at Ralphs Fresh Fare grocery store in collaboration with Golden Star, aimed at increasing Thai rice sales in the American market. The visit is scheduled between Jan 17 and Jan 22. (NNT)































