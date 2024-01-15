Bangkok residents advised to work from home to avoid worsened air quality this week

Bangkok is currently facing a severe air pollution problem, with rising levels of PM2.5 micropollutants. The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has warned that this situation is likely to worsen until Wednesday due to poor air circulation, low atmospheric pressure, and shifting wind patterns. Residents are advised to work from home to avoid exposure.







Preeyaporn Suwanakate, the PCD director-general, explained that pollutants are accumulating in the capital. Winds from the South are expected to be replaced by winds from the East and Northeast, which will bring additional pollutants to Bangkok.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is responding by increasing inspections of pollution sources. Schools under BMA supervision have been instructed to create “dust-free” rooms. State agencies and companies are also encouraged to allow remote work, as commuting contributes significantly to pollution.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been briefed on the issue and plans to discuss it with Cambodia’s Hun Manet on Feb 7. A joint task force between Thailand and Cambodia to combat transboundary haze pollution is in consideration.

As of Sunday, 33 districts in Bangkok reported harmful pollution levels, exceeding the safe threshold. Other provinces, mainly in the North and Central Plains, are also affected. (NNT)































