25,000 farmers to receive land titles in nationwide initiative

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Thammanat Prompao, is distributing agricultural land title deeds to 25,000 farmers across the country today (Jan 15), converting the “Sor Por Kor 4-01” documents, previously issued as permits for land use in reform areas, into official land titles.

This change is a key part of the government’s plan to improve land security and give farmers better rights to use their land. It aims to give the farming community more ownership and a steadier future.







The deeds allow for the transfer of land, either in whole or in part, between the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO) and eligible farmers. This flexibility extends to using the land as collateral for loans or in judicial proceedings.

The new policy also allows farmers to augment their income by cultivating high-value crops and participating in the carbon credit market, ensuring their eligibility for government aid in infrastructure development, utilities, and disaster compensation. (NNT)































