PM scraps controversial 300-baht tourism fee as protested by private sector

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has announced the government’s decision to scrap the controversial 300-baht tourism fee, initially proposed last year but faced opposition from the private sector. The fee, intended to be collected from each tourist entering Thailand, was abandoned with the rationale that its elimination could encourage higher tourist spending in other areas, thereby providing a more substantial boost to the economy.







Addressing concerns over Thailand’s decline in the World Economic Forum’s tourism and travel development index, where it now ranks 47th out of 119 countries, Srettha emphasized the importance of a constructive approach rather than assigning blame. He noted the consistent recognition of various Thai cities and islands as top global tourist destinations and urged a focus on promoting positive developments within the sector. (NNT)



































