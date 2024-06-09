‘Amazing Thailand – Your Stories Never End’ highlights luxury travel options, villas on secluded islands

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently introduced its new initiative, “Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End,” at the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2024 in Khao Lak, Phang Nga province. TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications Nithee Seeprae spearheaded the launch, inviting tourists to share their memorable experiences in Thailand.

The campaign showcases an array of luxury travel options, including accommodations in pool villas in Phuket and Phang Nga, treehouse villas on secluded islands, and gastronomic tours featuring both local flavors and Michelin-starred cuisine. Cultural and natural opulence is highlighted in northern Thailand, with Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai offering pontoon rides on the Mekong River, stays in upscale tented camps, and tours of historic Lanna sites.







Further emphasizing wellness and adventure, the campaign promotes health retreats and activities such as surfing in Phang Nga, diving at Similan Island, and hiking in Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon National Park. TAT is also committed to sustainability, advocating for responsible travel with projects, including the Thailand Tourism Awards and Sustainable Tourism Goals, spotlighting eco-friendly businesses in various provinces.

TAT is now working to capitalize on Thailand’s reputation as a premier location for global events. Upcoming highlights include Summer Sonic Bangkok, the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2024, and the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok. (NNT)











































