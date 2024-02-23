PM scheduled for field trip to three Southern border provinces to promote tourism

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin and the delegation, which includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol, Minister of Justice Pol.Col. Tawee Sodsong, and Minister of Culture Sermsak Pongpanich, will take a field visit to the Southern border provinces (Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat) during February 27-29, 2024. The Prime Minister’s schedule is as follows:







February 27, 2024: In Pattani, the Prime Minister will travel to local community market, and meet with community leaders and people before visiting the province’s tourist attractions, i.e., Baan Khun Phithak Raya house, Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao Shrine, and Kue Da Chino cultural market. He will also attend Pattani ASEAN Tourism Festival Lim Ko Niao Goddess Celebration 2024, and meet with members of Islamic Council of Pattani and Mosque administrative committee before visiting Pattani Central Mosque.







February 28, 2024: In Yala, the Prime Minister will visit Yala’s TK (Thailand Knowledge) Park in Muang district, observe the Department of Intellectual Property’s GI registration process of pink mahseer carp fish from Halabala upstreame forest and Betong Nile tilapia Sai Nam Lai and meet with fish farmers in Betong district. He will also observe the operation of Betong customs checkpoint, and visit Betong Winter Flowers Garden, Betong Mongkhonrit Tunnel (the first mountain tunnel in Thailand), and Skywalk AyerRweng.

February 29, 2024: In Narathiwat, the Prime Minister will visit Museum of Islamic Cultural Heritage and Al-Quran Learning Center, located in Yi Ngo district, and meet with members of Islamic Council of Narathiwat, before chairing the meeting on tourism development of the three Southern border provinces at the Museum’s meeting room.







The Prime Minister’s schedule may be adjusted as appropriate.

According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister’s field visit in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat is aimed to promote tourism activities in the 3 Southern border provinces in a bid to boost local economy and vibrancy. With their unique and renown arts, culture, tourist attractions, and local food, coupling with the hospitality of local people, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat have no less tourism potential than other provinces. (PRD)































