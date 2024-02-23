PM orders cut in entourage to facilitate traffic flow for public

The Prime Minister has issued an order to reduce the number of followers of high-ranking officials during official visits to facilitate traffic flow for the public.

Chai Wacharonke, Government Spokesperson, announced that the directive applies to Cabinet members, including Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin himself.

Previously, the Prime Minister had issued a similar directive, but recent official inspections revealed that the number of followers and the motorcade remained relatively large.







The premier reiterated the need to limit the number of followers to the essentials to ease traffic congestion for the public.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister has directed all government sectors, security agencies, and the military to maintain cleanliness in various places, such as sidewalks, public parks, drains, and water bodies.

He also instructed the Ministry of Justice to collaborate with prisoners and volunteers to dredge canals and other waterways to keep the country clean, in line with the auspicious year of 2024, marking the 6th cycle or the 72nd birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Rama the 10th.







Additionally, Prime Minister Srettha has called on relevant agencies to consider appropriate language use to foster a sense of equality and gender diversity. According to the Prime Minister, this practice should include using people’s preferred titles, while honoring and respecting everyone.

Prime Minister Srettha highlighted the importance of recognizing the value of gender identity and status, noting that Thai society now embraces diversity. Thus, belittling others through words or actions is something the government aims to prevent. (NNT)































