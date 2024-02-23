HTMS Sukhothai salvage to take 19 days, says RTN Commander

The operation to search for five missing crew members and remove hazardous materials from the sunken HTMS Sukhothai will take 19 days, said Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy Admiral Adung Phan-iam.

The salvage site is approximately 19 nautical miles or 30 kilometers off the coast of Bang Saphan District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.







Giving an interview on the commencement of the joint operation between Thai-US navies, as part of this year’s Cobra Gold exercise, the Thai navy chief said the US navy personnel of Ocean Valor participated in the light salvage mission.

“The first thing we will bring up today is the nameplate of HTMS Sukhothai. Over the next five days, there will be and search operations for missing crew and photo documentation of the sunken warship to be included in the investigation,” he said.







From March 6-19, weapons and hazardous materials will be decommissioned or destroyed. Some parts or components will be retrieved and kept for the planned building of the HTMS Sukhothai memorial.

As for the budget of 200 million baht allocated for the salvage operation, 90 million baht will be returned to the treasury to be utilized by the government in helping the people. (TNA)



































