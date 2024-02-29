PM says southern local items and activities can be elevated to global interests

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has emphasized that his visit to the three southern border provinces from February 27th to 29th aimed to further enhance the local economy in the South.

The Prime Minister stated the visit was also to uncover unseen or unknown interesting tourist spots, products and activities in these remarkable provinces to create added value.







He observed that various items showcased by locals during his visit are of high quality and value, including food, utensils, and brass products. The Prime Minister noted that the craftsmen of these goods are aging and declining in number, and he has directed the Ministry of Culture to investigate and possibly develop a program to revive the popularity of these products.

Srettha also mentioned the Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao Festival which he had the opportunity to attend during the visit and saw a significant number of tourists. This led him to consider the possibility of elevating the festival to a global event, similar to the Vegetarian Festival in Phuket.







Furthermore, the Prime Minister plans to bring the Yala Municipal Youth Orchestra to perform for the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam during his official visit to Thailand in March or April.

Regarding the Betong Airport, which is currently an international airport but has had to cease operations, Prime Minister Srettha mentioned that if private entities were to operate the airport, there must be enough demand. He indicated that his visit to the south is also to generate demand and to make the world aware that the three southern border provinces are worth visiting. He assured that if the demand exists, flights will surely come. (NNT)









