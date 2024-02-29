Deputy PM meets with Team Thailand in India to discuss consular policy and international role

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed future policy directions with Team Thailand in New Delhi during his visit to India to co-chair the 10th India-Thailand JC Meeting, joined by H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs.







DPM/FM expressed appreciation for the work of Team Thailand and highlighted its important role in safeguarding the interests of Thai nationals, advancing proactive economic diplomacy, as well as promoting Thailand’s regional and international role. DPM/FM was also briefed about the operation and the challenges of Team Thailand in New Delhi. (MFA)

















































