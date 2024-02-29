Thai Embassy in Dakar aims to establish network of collaboration to develop projects in Senegal

Ms. Pottanee Homjitt, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the Royal Thai Embassy in Dakar, met with Mr. Papa Ngor Thiao, Director of the Directorate of decentralized cooperation, Ministry of Territorial Communities, Planning and Territorial Development of the Republic of Senegal at the Embassy.







The meeting aimed to establish a network of collaboration between the Embassy and the Directorate of decentralized cooperation, responsible for promoting and implementing policies on development cooperation at the local level in Senegal. Owing to Thailand’s continued efforts on carrying out development projects in Senegal, the Senegalese authorities recognized the successful outcome of the said projects and wished to deepen and broaden the cooperation with Thailand. On this occasion, Chargé d’affaires a.i. shared information regarding Thailand’s on-going development projects, between the Embassy and Senegalese agencies and through Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), as well as various training courses provided with scholarships, aiming to share Thailand’s expertise and best practices which can address the needs of the Senegalese side. Furthermore, both sides discussed ways to advance development cooperation between the two countries in the future, mainly to decentralize the initiatives and further develop the well-being of locals in remote areas. In particular, expanding the access to health care services, advancing the area of agriculture and aquaculture to contribute to food security, as well as providing human resource development courses in good governance and transparency which would increase the efficiency of government’s local agencies. (MFA)























































