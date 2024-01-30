‘Kaset Fair’ in Bangkok to showcase farming innovations and culture Feb 2-10

The Kaset Fair, an annual event highlighting the latest advancements in farming and agriculture, is being planned by Kasetsart University, Bang Khen District, Bangkok. The event, taking place from Feb 2 to 10, will spread across various zones on the university grounds, offering a diverse array of activities and exhibits.







One of the key attractions of the fair is the Kaset Station exhibition, where visitors can explore the university’s recent research and innovation in agriculture. The fair, in the past years, featured the Kasetsart Floating Market, a shopping haven that brings together a wide range of local produce, fresh flowers, and OTOP (One Tambon One Product) items.

For those with a fondness for flora and fauna, the Plants of Love and Pet Society zones will offer a selection of plants and pets. The event also caters to family entertainment with the Fun Park, which includes hundreds of street food vendors.







Continuing its tradition, Sahamongkolfilm International will also host an open-air movie festival of Thai and international films every night, with free admission. Cultural performances, shows by university students, and concerts by amateur bands will also be featured every evening on the university’s central stage.

For attendees, the university has arranged ample parking available from 6 am to midnight, with locations accessible via the university’s parking website at www.kuparking.ku.ac.th. (NNT)































