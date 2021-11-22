PM reasserts 20-year strategic plan for betterment of Thailand

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he never wanted to cling onto power until the government’s 20-year-national strategy bears fruit.

Speaking at a forum commissioned by the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), the Prime Minister said in response to criticism that he came up with the 20-year-national strategy in hopes to stay in power through to the end.







The premier said critics attempted to mislead the objectives of the national strategy by distorting that he wants to cling to the power, clarifying that the strategy is designed to cover all aspects of the country’s national development and is for the sake of the country’s future.

Gen Prayut added that the national strategy incorporates measures that can address all aspects of national problems that remain unsolved including poverty, injustice, and inequality.



The strategy covers enhancing national security; strengthening competitiveness; developing and empowering human capital; broadening opportunities to improve social equality; rebalancing and adjusting state administration; and creating economic growth in an environmentally friendly way. The government hopes the 20-year strategy will give Thailand a set of goals to achieve in an uninterrupted fashion.

The strategy also paves the way for future governments to fine-tune developmental policies, and ensure their budgets are legally aligned with them. (NNT)



























