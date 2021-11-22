‘Blooming Chiang Rai’ campaign ready to welcome back tourists from Dec 1

Chiang Rai Governor invites fully vaccinated tourists to visit the quaint and picturesque city under the ‘Blooming Chiang Rai’ campaign from December 1.

Chiang Rai provincial governor Phassakorn Boonyaluck told the press on Monday that the province is now ready to welcome back tourists who have had at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccination after the province was hit hard by the pandemic for almost two years.







He boasted that so far around 58.9 percent of residents in Chiang Rai have been fully vaccinated and that the number will increase to 70 percent by December 1, in time for tourists’ arrival.

Under the theme ‘Blooming Chiang Rai,’ the governor said the campaign aims to promote the province’s Art and Flower Festival, which is scheduled to be held from December 18 to January 1 at the Garden of Reeds in Rim Kok sub-district. In addition, the province will hold a flower festival at the 75th Anniversary Flag and Lamp Park in Wiang sub-district from December 24 to January 9.



The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has designated 11 districts of Chiang Rai as special pilot areas for tourism or “blue zone,” to pilot the reopening to fully vaccinated foreigners who test negative upon arrival.

Phassakorn disclosed that if all goes well without a new round of outbreaks, Chiang Rai may consider bringing back other cultural events that were put on hold, including the flower offering festival and the midnight walk for alms tradition, to attract both domestic and international travelers. (NNT)



























