PM meets with FTI president and delegation

At Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, President of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) Kriengkrai Thiennukul and the delegation paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin to propose plan and direction for Thai industrial development. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:

The Prime Minister expressed pleasure to meet with the FTI delegation, and affirmed the Government’s priority on advancing economic development in all dimensions with the balance between industrial, financial and fiscal sectors, as well as foreign affairs, which would contribute to long-term growth of the nation’s industries. The Government also opens to all ideas and suggestions given by FTI.







The Prime Minister underscored the Government’s continued effort to support industrial sector, which include ensuring adequate water supply for people consumption and industrial use, especially in the dry season, and amending related laws and regulations to promote ease of doing business.

The FTI delegation has submitted to the Prime Minister the 8-point proposal to promote national competitiveness, drive GDP growth, and achieve SDGs, as well as to move forward to the country toward sustainable development. The 8 points are:







(1) amending laws and regulations to promote ease of doing business and economic growth, e.g., declaring law amendment as national agenda, promoting a whole-of-government approach in enacting related laws, regulations, and practices;

(2) developing human resources to increase labor productivity, and solving the issue of labor shortage throughout the system. Minimum wage increase should be in accordance with the resolution of the Tripartite National Wage Committee;

(3) proper energy management to accommodate energy transition, e.g., expediting review of National Energy Plan (NEP), reducing burden on energy and electricity costs;

(4) promoting trade, export, and investment in the S-Curve industries, expediting FTA negotiations, and increasing privileges of Made-in-Thailand products;







(5) elevating industries with digital technology, and innovation, e.g., promoting innovation-drive enterprises and investment to achieve Digital Transformation 4.0;

(6) promoting sustainable industry through BCG and ESG, water resource management, and the Net Zero Goal, e.g., sustainable water management, climate change measures, bioeconomy industry;







(7) building SMEs capacity through implementation of various financial measures; and

(8) developing logistics infrastructure and industrial zones, e.g., solving congestion at Laem Chabang Port, elevating border crossing points to permanent border crossing points, improving city planning across the country.

The Prime Minister called for FTI to provide him with a tangible action plan that can be immediately implemented, on which FTI President agreed to submit to the Prime Minister in their next meeting. (PRD)













