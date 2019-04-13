PM Prayut’s 2019 Thai New Year message

Bangkok – The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has sent a Thai New Year message, wishing all families time together, to share their support and happiness, and bring their love together to strengthen the nation.

Prime Minister Prayut posted his New Year message on his Facebook page, saying Songkran is a time for family members to get together and share their happiness.

“In addition to Songkran, April 13 is National Elderly Day and April 14 is the National Family Day. I ask all families to care for one another. Fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts, and grandparents have to love and respect one another and show their gratitude. This is part of Thai charm, which cannot be found anywhere else in the world. I would like all Thais to preserve the country’s culture and traditions for all our grandchildren,” the message says.

The Prime Minister has called on Thai people to unite their love to bring about stability, prosperity, and sustainability to the nation, while wishing people who are returning to their home provinces or taking a vacation safe travel during the Songkran holiday.