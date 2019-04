A sleepy driver survived a car fire April 11 on Highway 7, when onlookers woke him in time to escape.

Narong Yomha, 52, told police he was on his way home from work when he became too tired to drive at half past midnight, so he pulled over to catch a nap.

He was awakened by people pounding on his bronze Chevrolet window, yelling at him to get out.

Firefighters arrived too late to save the car, but no one was hurt.

The cause of fire was unknown.