Hua Lamphong packed with travelers

The acting Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), Worawut Mala, said the SRT added more train carriages and seven more train trips to serve the increasing number of passengers.

On return trips between April 15 and 17, the SRT will add eight more train services. Worawut expressed confidence that there won’t be any stranded travelers during the holiday period, and SRT personnel have been instructed to ensure security for all passengers.

Meanwhile, relevant agencies, such as the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, the Department of Land Transport, and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, have jointly launched an anti-drink driving campaign. This year, road safety laws and regulations will be strictly enforced. The public and private sectors have organized activities to promote road safety, as officials will be working to inspect the blood alcohol level of all public transport drivers.