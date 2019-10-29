PM Prayut presides over opening of Digital Thailand Big Bang 2019: ASEAN Connectivity

BANGKOK – Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has presided over the opening of “Digital Thailand Big Bang 2019: ASEAN Connectivity”, an international exhibition aimed at encouraging all sides to use using digital technology to benefit all sides and promote cybersecurity.

“Digital Thailand Big Bang 2019: ASEAN Connectivity” was organized by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, under the administration of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society. At the event, Gen. Prayut presented the Prime Minister’s Awards to outstanding individuals and delivered a speech on the role of Thailand as the current ASEAN Chair and ASEAN Connectivity.

The Prime Minister said Thailand has to create an environment that supports digital economic development in ASEAN. It is necessary to promote connectivity among ASEAN member states and in the global community. Digital technology has to benefit all groups. It has to be further developed to enhance the business sector. The government has continued to utilize advanced technology in all respects according to the National Strategy, with the aim of turning Thailand into a fully developed country. Cybersecurity is also an important issue and the government has been working to combat different cybersecurity threats, such as investment scams and cases of fraud. All sides have to work together to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities.

The Prime Minister said today digital technology has to be utilized to enhance business competitiveness. The government has been working on this issue, with Thailand being the 40th most competitive nation in the world out of 140 countries, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Global Competitiveness Index 4.0” ranking last year. Digital technology has been used to improve the banking sector in terms of efficiency and security. The government has promoted the Smart City project and used modern technology to set up its infrastructure. The government has applied digital technology in the agricultural sector, from growing and harvesting crops to processing and marketing, and set up the Big Data system to help rice farmers.

The Prime Minister said the use of digital technology must also take natural resources and the environment into consideration. Digital technology can help improve water management. It can also be used to improve the government’s administrative work and services, as the government has to listen to all sides.

The Prime Minister added that it is important for children and youth of Thailand to follow technological development so they can initiate successful start-ups and developments in the future. They also have to keep up with technological change and demand in the country.