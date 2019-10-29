Deputy Police Chief delivers ASEAN Summit security policies

BANGKOK – Preparations continue for the upcoming 35th ASEAN Summit; the government has declared 4th-5th November officials holidays, with country leaders starting to arrive in Bangkok on the afternoon of 1st November. The general public is asked to refrain from using the roads around the main airports, summit venue at IMPACT exhibition center, and leaders residences, covering Charoenkrung, Rama 4, Sathorn, Ratchaprasong, Phloen Chit, and Sukhumvit roads.

Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk has delivered security protection and traffic management policies for the 35th ASEAN Summit to related agencies, to ensure protection and facilitation of about 20 motorcades transporting country leaders, and some 60 ministers’ motorcades, carrying participants from three airports serving Bangkok to 15 hotels on Charoenkrung, Rama 4, Sathorn, Ratchaprasong, Phloen Chit, and Sukhumvit roads, and to the summit venue at IMPACT exhibition center in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi.

Roads will be closed to normal traffic on some routes during certain periods to facilitate the motorcades of delegates, which may affect some city road users. The general public is advised to check closure information before making a journey, by calling the 1197 hotline.

On security protection, some 1,700 policemen and joint units will be guarding the summit venue, hotels, transportation routes, and related event venues in Bangkok and Nonthaburi. The police have asserted they are now 100% prepared on security protection and traffic facilitation.

The upcoming ASEAN Summit is the most important ASEAN meeting held under the chairmanship of Thailand this year, before the passing on of the chairmanship to Vietnam. Some 3,000 participants will be attending the summit and related meetings, including ASEAN leaders, and leaders of some 20 trading partner countries.

Members of the general public are asked to cooperate with related agencies and to be good hosts welcoming the country’s guests, expressing hospitality and offering assistance, to help create trust and confidence among the representatives of foreign countries present at the meetings.