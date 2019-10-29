Public Health Ministry installs automated blood pressure monitors in public places

BANGKOK – Thailand currently has 13 million people suffering from high blood pressure and the figure is expected to increase. Almost 50% of these people are not aware that they have high blood pressure, which can lead to other complications. To address the issue, the Ministry of Public Health has joined hands with relevant units to install 100 automated blood pressure monitors in public places so people can check their blood pressure and assess their condition themselves.

The Department of Disease Control, the Department of Local Administration and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) signed an agreement to increase accessibility to automated blood pressure monitors. The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul.

According to recent studies, 24.7% of the Thai population, or about 13 million people, have high blood pressure, with 45% of them not aware of their condition. Because there are no clear warning signs of high blood pressure, it can lead to other complications like stroke, coronary artery disease and kidney disease, before being detected.

The Ministry of Public Health and relevant agencies are inviting members of the public to look after their health by giving up smoking and drinking, engaging in physical activities and avoiding eating too much saturated fat, salt and sugar. People can check their blood pressure using automated blood pressure monitors installed in various public places, such as district offices and government centers. The project is initially being launched in Bangok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

The Public Health Ministry has also launched the “Know Your Number, Know Your Risk” health awareness campaign, with blood pressure monitors being set up at hospitals and government offices. Meanwhile, the ministry has provided courses for village volunteers to become house doctors in their communities and assist with the campaign.