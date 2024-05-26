PM oversees major Bangkok development projects

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has visited the PTT Park construction site in Lak Si district to oversee the progress of the Kamphaeng Phet 6 Land Development Project. Accompanied by a delegation including Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and several key ministers, Srettha reviewed the ongoing works and plans for this major urban development project.

During an onsite meeting, PTT Chairman Chatchai Phromlert updated the prime minister on the construction of the Prem Prachakon Canal embankment project. The extensive undertaking is divided into four phases, covering different segments of the canal, with a substantial portion of the construction and land handover already completed. The project also includes the construction of docks, waiting pavilions, an exhibition area, and a royal park. Structural work is over 50% complete and expected to be finished by the end of June, although the royal exhibition will extend beyond this date.







In light of the project’s progress, Srettha discussed plans, including a formal request for a royal name for the park and a tree-planting event scheduled for early July, involving various government sectors. He stressed the importance of selecting appropriate tree species for quick recovery post-planting and avoiding undersized trees.

The premier commended PTT for aligning the development with His Majesty the King’s vision for integrated transportation and community-enhancing green spaces. He also directed the City of Bangkok to improve waterway development and drainage efficiency in preparation for the rainy season and suggested exploring potential collaborations with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports for further development post-construction.









The visit concluded with the Prime Minister extending birthday wishes to Governor Chadchart before moving on to inspect another development project at Nong Bon Lake Park in Prawet district. (NNT)



































