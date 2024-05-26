Cyclone ‘Remal’ in upper Bay of Bengal will not directly affect weather conditions in Thailand

The Meteorological Department revealed that the rather strong southwest monsoon covering the western parts of the northern and central regions is causing heavy rainfall in some parts of upper Thailand, with very heavy rain expected in the northern region. Residents in these areas are advised to beware of the dangers from heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to flash floods and forest runoffs, especially in slope areas near waterways and low-lying areas. Additionally, caution is advised when traveling through areas with thunderstorms.







For the Andaman Sea, the waves are moderately strong. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are about 2 meters high, and more than 2 meters high in areas with thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are 1–2 meters high, with waves higher than 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are about 1 meter high, and 1–2 meters high offshore, with waves higher than 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from going offshore.

Meanwhile, Cyclone ‘Remal’ in the upper Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall in Bangladesh during May 26–27. This storm will not directly affect the weather conditions in Thailand.















































