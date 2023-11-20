Three Thai nationals repatriate from conflict zone in Myanmar, wanted by police

Three Thai nationals, among the 41 recently repatriated from the conflict zone in Myanmar, have been identified as having outstanding arrest warrants in Thailand. The group, initially rescued from illegal businesses near the China-Myanmar border in northern Shan State, was returned via the Tachileik-Mae Sai border crossing on Saturday afternoon.

The repatriation, facilitated by negotiations with Myanmar authorities, was coordinated by Col Thura Zaw Lwin Soe, the chief of the Tachileik Tactical Operations Command. Thai and Myanmar officials processed the returnees’ documentation at the border before transferring them to Meng Rai Maharaj Military Camp for screening.







Upon further investigation, three individuals from the group were identified as wanted in Thailand. They were subjected to questioning and identity verification, following which they were directed to legal proceedings. The remaining returnees are undergoing evaluation, including assessments of their labor skills, before being reunited with their families.

This development is part of a broader effort to repatriate Thai citizens involved in scam operations in Laukkaing, where conflicts between the Myanmar army and ethnic troops persist. Another 254 Thai nationals are in safe areas awaiting their repatriation. (NNT)



























