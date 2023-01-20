PM meets with Italian Ambassador to Thailand

At the Government House, H.E. Mr. Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his assumption of duty. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister welcomed the Italian Ambassador to Thailand, and conveyed his congratulations to the first female Prime Minister of Italy, H.E. Ms. Giorgia Meloni. Thailand and Italy have forged diplomatic relations for 155 years, and there remains potential for further cooperation in various dimensions, especially economic, trade and investment, infrastructure, education, food and agriculture, science, space, and clean technology cooperation. The Prime Minister also affirmed the Thai Government’s commitment to support the Ambassador during his tenure in Thailand.







The Italian Ambassador expressed honor to be tenured in Thailand, and congratulated close relations and cooperation between the two countries. He also committed to take forward existing cooperation and missions to further tighten mutual relations, and to promote Thailand and Italy as gateway to each other’s region. The Ambassador also commended the Bangkok goals on BCG, proposed by the Thai Government at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Summit, and affirmed Italy’s readiness to promote trade and investment cooperation between the two regions under the framework of the Bangkok goals on BCG.







Both parties also discussed other issues of cooperation:

On economic, trade and investment cooperation, the Italian Ambassador recognized Thailand’s potential for inward foreign investment expansion, especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Italian businessmen have expressed interest to invest in the country in motorcycle manufacturing sector. A roadshow of Thai business sector will also be carried out in Europe in March 2023, in collaboration with the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI).

On security cooperation, both parties were pleased with close academic collaboration between Thailand’s Command and General Staff College and the Italian counterpart, as well as trainings offered to the Royal Thai Police. The Prime Minister also thanked Italy for sending delegation to attend the Defense & Security 2022 in Thailand last year.



The Prime Minister also emphasized educational development and capacity enhancement of both teachers and learners, while the Ambassador expressed Italian’s readiness to provide scholarships to Thai students to enhance skills for their future professions. On infrastructure, science and technology cooperation, the Prime Minister expressed support on space and satellite cooperation between Thailand’s GISTDA and Italian Space Agency, and medical technology cooperation between Thailand Center of Excellence for Life Sciences (TCELS) and Italy’s counterpart. He also hoped that Italy considers expanding investment in the S-Curve industries under the EEC framework.







With regard to regional cooperation, the Prime Minister endorsed Italy’s role on the issues of sustainable development and climate change, and commended the country’s vision on the development of Italy’s Contribution to the EU Strategy for the Indo-Pacific. The Ambassador was pleased with Thailand’s and Italy’s contribution to regional economic cooperation, and the success of Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) negotiation. The Prime Minister wished that Thailand-EU dynamism be maintained on the basis of mutual trust and respect.

The Ambassador also conveyed to the Prime Minister the regards of Italian Prime Minister who said she would pay a visit to Thailand at the first opportunity. (PRD)



























