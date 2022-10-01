How do you get your restaurant reviewed by Pattaya Mail

With thousands of hits each week, a restaurant review in the Pattaya Mail can give your restaurant a great exposure and increase your bookings.

“How do you get your restaurant reviewed?” The answer is quite simple. Contact us! There is no charge; you do not charge us, and we do not charge you.

Our restaurant review team consists of two highly qualified hoteliers who are fully conversant in all aspects of food & beverage and restaurant business with years of experience in reviewing restaurants as well as managing restaurants. Each restaurant review will be attended by no more than two reviewers, and they will take into account the overall dining experience which covers the venue and the ambience, the food, taste and presentation, and the service not only for the reviewers but also for other diners as well.







In an inexpensive restaurant, we do not expect silver service but whether the restaurant is giving the diner what could be expected from a restaurant of that caliber. We expect to get a table with usual decorations and will select the food items from the menu available for all the diners. We do not expect to sample special food that the chef has prepared specially for the review team. It goes for the portion size as well as the service. Our reviews will include comments on the food quality, taste, and presentation of the food, as well as the ambiance of the restaurant and the service provided by the waitstaff.







We publish only positive reviews and if there are any negative points that our reviewers have observed during the meal, those will be conveyed to the management/owners of the establishment for improvement.

If the food and service in the restaurant are not up to a good standard, we will not publish negative reviews but assist the establishment with a free professional consultation on how to improve. If and when they are ready in the future, we are happy to go back for a full review.

Please contact the Dining Out team to get your restaurant reviewed and receive valuable exposure in Pattaya Mail media and free professional consultation for improvement.

Email: [email protected]





























