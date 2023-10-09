PM pays official visits to Hong Kong, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore Oct 8-12

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to pay official visits to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, and the Republic of Singapore during October 8-12, 2023. His schedule is as follows:







October 8

09:00​The Prime Minister leaves from the Royal Thai Air Forces Airport Wing 6 to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China (PRC)

October 9

The Prime Minister will meet with Chief Executive of Hong Kong SAR, and leading representatives of private sector of Hong Kong







October 10

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave from Hong Kong SAR for Bandar Seri Begawan, attend an official welcoming ceremony, and will be granted a royal audience with His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam before attending a gala dinner hosted by His Majesty in honor of the Prime Minister

October 11

Upon arrival in Malaysia, the Prime Minister will attend an official welcoming ceremony, and meet with the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The two Prime Ministers will deliver a joint statement and attend a gala dinner hosted by the Malaysian Prime Minister in honor of the Thai counterpart

October 12

The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore and attend a joint press briefing after an official welcoming ceremony. He will also meet with top Singaporean companies, and return to Bangkok at 1655hrs of the same day. (PRD)

































