PM meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at ‘30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting’

In a bid to promote international relations, Thailand and Canada have agreed to deepen their trade and investment cooperation. This consensus was reached during a meeting between the leaders of both countries at the 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in the United States.

Thai Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin held bilateral discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.







The Thai premier emphasized Thailand’s readiness to welcome investors. He highlighted the region’s increasing role as a production hub, particularly in light of shifting international dynamics.

He noted the growing presence of foreign private sector leaders in Thailand, especially in the electric vehicle industry. Srettha also discussed Thailand’s advantageous investment incentives.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau expressed Canada's eagerness to work with Thailand, both bilaterally and regionally. This is to extend the relationship and collaboration between the two nations in various sectors.







Trudeau mentioned Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy, aiming to cooperate with Thailand amidst increasing private sector needs for more flexible and resilient production capabilities. While acknowledging Thailand as a key trade partner, Prime Minister Trudeau noted the absence of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Thailand and Canada.

However, both leaders agreed that the ongoing ASEAN-Canada FTA negotiations present a promising opportunity for mutual benefit. (NNT)


































