Thailand and Microsoft collaborate on AI and cloud technology

Thailand has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, to advance artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology. This partnership, announced at the APEC Leaders’ Meeting 2023 in San Francisco, aims to boost Thailand’s economic competitiveness and digital innovation.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will collaborate with Thai government agencies to enhance digital infrastructure in key sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and education. The partnership also focuses on cybersecurity enhancements and exploring data center investments in Thailand.







A central element of the collaboration is the establishment of an AI Center of Excellence to advance public sector AI projects and foster cross-industry innovation. Microsoft has also committed to developing digital skills for 10 million Thais.

The collaboration aligns with Thailand’s environmental goals, including a focus on renewable energy usage by Microsoft in its Thai operations, and is part of the country’s larger strategy to strengthen its digital economy and forms part of recent major tech investments in the country. (NNT)



























