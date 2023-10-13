PM meets Israeli Ambassador on relocation of Thais in armed conflict zones

A recent meeting between Thai and Israeli high-ranking officials focused on the safety and well-being of Thai nationals in Israel.

Orna Sagiv, Israeli Ambassador to Thailand met with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to discuss the situation in Israel. The Ambassador expressed condolences for the loss of Thai lives due to the ongoing armed conflict with Hamas and assured that assistance is being extended to Thai citizens and visitors alike.







She said the Israeli government has already relocated Thai nationals from high-risk areas, moving them to safer zones 4 kilometers away. Prime Minister Srettha highlighted the Thai government’s close monitoring of the situation and its prioritization of the safety of approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel. Plans are in place to assist everyone.

In light of the significant number of casualties exceeding 1,000 people, the Israeli government asked for understanding as proper procedures must be followed before repatriating the bodies of those killed. About 6,000 registered Thai workers who are currently in safe zones across three countries—Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates—will be gradually repatriated.







Prime Minister Srettha noted that repatriation requires clearance from over 10 countries, a process that the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating. For those returning via commercial airlines, the Thai government confirmed that it would cover all expenses, deeming it a governmental responsibility. (NNT)



















