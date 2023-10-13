King Rama the 9th Memorial Day Celebrations led by Prime Minister

Events marking Nawamindra Maharaj Day or King Rama the 9th Memorial Day are being held throughout today (Oct 13), with a series of activities unfolded at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok this morning.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin, alongside his spouse and cabinet members, initiated the occasion with Buddhist prayers.







Following the prayers, the Prime Minister, along with other attendees participated in a merit-making ritual, offering alms to 189 monks, paying tribute to the late His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

Following the alms giving, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at King Rama the 9th Memorial Park on Phitsanulok Road in Dusit district of Bangkok. Later in the day, the Prime Minister and his wife are scheduled to meet Their Majesties the King and Queen for a royal ceremony at the Amarin Winitchai Hall in the Grand Palace.







The government has officially designated October 13th as King Rama the 9th Memorial Day, in honor of the late King’s boundless benevolence towards the Thai people.

This year also marks the seventh anniversary of His Majesty King Rama the 9th’s passing. (NNT)





















