Ministry of Defense drives modernization of Royal Thai Army

Minister of Defense Sutin Klungsang visited the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, where he discussed policies and operational guidelines with General Charoenchai Hinthao, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army. They were welcomed by the Royal Thai Army’s high command team and the Honor Guard.

Sutin stated that the Army is keen to execute various missions in accordance with government policies. He expressed confidence that other policies that align with the Army’s missions will be carried out smoothly as well.







The current focus of the army is its transformation into a modern, capable force, suitable for security missions and equipped to effectively address emerging threats, including natural disasters, drug-related issues, and poverty among the population. In addition, the army acknowledges its challenges and is committed to addressing them to become a reliable, modern force that the people can depend on.







Furthermore, Sutin has introduced a policy to enhance the selection process for conscripted soldiers by increasing their incentives and welfare. The selection criteria will also encompass various situations for consideration. He also emphasized that the military should be a trusted institution for the people in all instances, and all operations must adhere to transparency and verification. (NNT)













