PM meets Bangkok Governor on development initiatives and tourist scams

The Prime Minister and the Governor of Bangkok held talks on the capital’s development initiatives. Both officials agreed on the establishment of a development accelerating committee to drive forward the city’s missions.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin after a Cabinet meeting held talks with the Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt on development initiatives for Thailand’s capital. The two discussed issues being addressed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, while the Prime Minister voiced his support for the Bangkok governor to achieve his goals.







The PM and the governor agreed on an initiative to establish a small committee of 6-7 members to drive the capital’s development through policies, making Bangkok a more livable city.

The PM said the government will provide support to the Bangkok governor, while he himself would be able to issue directives that exceed the governor’s authority, through the proposed development committee.







Both officials also discussed the issue of tourist scams, such as illicit tour guides and taxis, as well as persisting issues related to the city’s Green Lines metro. Both stressed the necessity for transparency in future public-private partnerships in metro line operations that shall yield the most benefits to the general public. (NNT)



















