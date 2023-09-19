Bangkok Airways requires weighing of all passengers before boarding flights

Bangkok Airways has announced the implementation of a new policy requiring the weighing of all passengers before boarding their flights. This measure, in effect until October 31, was introduced to ensure flight safety in accordance with the standard measures set forth by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

In an official statement released by the airline, Bangkok Airways emphasized its commitment to adhering to international aviation safety protocols. The primary purpose of this initiative is to accurately calculate the take-off weight of the aircraft, a crucial factor in ensuring the safety of each flight.







The weighing process will take place at the departure gate just before passengers board their flights, and the airline has requested the cooperation of all passengers in this regard. It has also assured passengers that the information collected during the weighing process will be treated as confidential.

The move follows a similar measure that has already been implemented by other international carriers, such as Korean Air and Air New Zealand, with the same objective of enhancing flight safety.







Bangkok Airways, a reputable airline with a diverse network of scheduled services, connects travelers to various destinations in Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam.

Passengers planning to travel with Bangkok Airways are encouraged to arrive at the departure gate with adequate time to accommodate the new weighing procedure. They are also advised to visit the official Bangkok Airways website or contact the airline’s customer service for more information and updates regarding this new policy. (NNT)

















