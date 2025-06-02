Cambodian PM orders troop deployment to Thai border amid tensions

BANGKOK, Thailand – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered the deployment of additional troops near the Thai border while on an official visit to Japan, closely monitoring the situation following recent tensions.

According to the Khmer Times, Jean-François Tan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed that the Cambodian leader had been kept informed of developments throughout his overseas trip. Upon his return to Cambodia last night, Hun Manet personally instructed the military to strengthen its presence along the Thai border to safeguard national sovereignty and territory.







Although officials stated that the border situation has since returned to normal, the Prime Minister has tasked Deputy Prime Ministers, the Defense Minister, and top military commanders with closely monitoring the situation and providing continuous updates.

The recent directive follows a brief clash between Cambodian and Thai troops in a disputed border area. Hun Manet also urged the Cambodian public to trust the armed forces and government to protect the nation’s territory and work toward resolving border disputes peacefully, prioritizing national interests.

The Cambodian Border Committee is expected to meet with its Thai counterparts in late June to discuss the conflict in detail and prepare for formal negotiations. (TNA)

































