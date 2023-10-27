‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race’ this Saturday

On October 28, at 5 p.m., Pattaya Beach will transform into the adrenaline-charged arena for this renowned event for the anticipated ‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2023’.

A collaborative effort between Pattaya City and the dynamic Pattaya Business Association, the Bikini Beach Race is not just a race; it’s a celebration of fitness, tourism, and the unmistakable spirit of Pattaya.







The challenging 5-kilometer beach run route starts at Pattaya Beach Central, ventures northward, returns south, and culminates back at the central beach area. But what sets this race apart is not just the distance; it’s the lively spirit and the visual spectacle of thousands of participants donning their vibrant bikinis, transforming the beach into a kaleidoscope of colors and energy.

This year, the organizers, driven by the success of the past events, are aiming higher, with the ambitious goal of attracting up to 5,000 runners. The event is not just about the race; it’s about showcasing Pattaya as a “Sport City,” aligning with local government initiatives to foster sports and fitness in the region.







The Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2023 promises not just a race against the sands but a vibrant celebration of fitness, community, and the lively spirit that defines Pattaya. So, get to Pattaya shore line on Saturday, as the beach readies itself for a sea of runners, clad in bikinis, creating waves of excitement along the coastline.



























