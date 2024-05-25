PM inspects development projects in Bangkok

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to inspect two significant development projects in Bangkok on May 25, starting his tour at 2 p.m. at the PTT Park construction site in Lak Si district. The prime minister is scheduled to evaluate the Kamphaeng Phet 6 Land Development Project, including a comprehensive briefing and an on-site examination, focusing on the project’s progress and critical construction details.







After visiting Lak Si district, Srettha will head to Nong Bon Lake Park in Prawet district. The premier is expected to arrive around 3:30 p.m., where he will conduct a detailed review of the park’s upgrade project. Srettha’s activities at the site will include receiving the latest updates, leading a tour of the park, and observing water sports activities, with the visit wrapping up by 5 p.m.

Accompanying the prime minister are prominent officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister’s Office Ministers Chakkrapong Saengmanee and Jiraporn Sindhuprai, and local governance and environmental authorities.









Srettha has previously stated that the tour offers a crucial opportunity for him and the associated units to closely monitor and expedite the progress of these initiatives, which is in line with the government’s commitment to bolstering Bangkok’s urban development and enhancing recreational amenities. (NNT)





































