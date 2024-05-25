Heavy rain, strong winds and waves warned in Pattaya and Eastern Region May 26-27

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rain in upper Thailand, particularly in the North and Central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, which face a 70% chance of rain. Citizens are advised to be cautious of sudden flooding and flash floods. The Andaman Sea will experience relatively strong waves, and small boats are advised to stay ashore.





24-Hour Weather Forecast

The southwest monsoon prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea, the western part of the North, and the Central region is relatively strong. This will result in heavy rain in some parts of upper Thailand, particularly in the North and Central regions. Residents in these areas should be aware of potential dangers from heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause sudden flooding and flash floods, especially near mountain slopes, waterways, and low-lying areas. Additionally, caution is advised when traveling through areas with thunderstorms.







Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand Conditions

The Andaman Sea will experience relatively strong winds and waves. The upper Andaman Sea will see waves 2-3 meters high, with stormy areas experiencing waves over 3 meters. The lower Andaman Sea will have waves 1-2 meters high, with stormy areas seeing waves over 2 meters. The Gulf of Thailand will have waves about 1 meter high, and 1-2 meters offshore, with stormy areas experiencing waves over 2 meters. Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should stay ashore from May 24-26.

Tropical Depression Update

A tropical depression in the central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone and is expected to make landfall in Bangladesh between May 26-27.







Weather Forecast for Thailand from 06:00 Today to 06:00 Tomorrow

Northern Region: Thunderstorms in 80% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak provinces. Temperatures will range from 23-25°C at the lowest to 31-34°C at the highest. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces. Temperatures will range from 24-26°C at the lowest to 32-34°C at the highest. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-20 km/h.









Central Region: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram provinces. Temperatures will range from 26-27°C at the lowest to 32-35°C at the highest. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-25 km/h.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Temperatures will range from 24-27°C at the lowest to 31-34°C at the highest. Southwesterly winds will blow at 15-35 km/h. Sea waves will be 1-2 meters high, with stormy areas experiencing waves over 2 meters.









Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon provinces. Temperatures will range from 25-27°C at the lowest to 33-36°C at the highest. Southwesterly winds will blow at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves will be about 1 meter high, 1-2 meters offshore, and over 2 meters in stormy areas.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. Temperatures will range from 25-26°C at the lowest to 34-36°C at the highest. From Ranong northwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 20-40 km/h, and sea waves will be 2-3 meters high, with stormy areas experiencing waves over 3 meters. From Phang Nga southwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15-35 km/h, and sea waves will be 1-2 meters high, with stormy areas experiencing waves over 2 meters.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will range from 26-27°C at the lowest to 33-34°C at the highest. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-25 km/h.





































