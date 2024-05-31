PM inaugurates first Châteaux wine exhibition in Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin attended the inaugural Châteaux wine exhibition in Thailand, emphasizing his vision to position Thailand as a tourism hub, promote the wine market, and host global events, leveraging Thailand’s “Soft Power” in food.

The event was organized by the Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux, a group of wine enthusiasts and producers from Bordeaux, France. In his keynote speech, the Prime Minister highlighted the historical significance of the event, symbolizing the growing cultural, social, and economic ties between Thailand and France.







He said that Thailand, with its deep-rooted culture and traditions, sees wine as a perfect embodiment of both. Wine tasting is not merely about savoring flavors but appreciating the art, history, and craftsmanship. Bordeaux wines exemplify this art impeccably.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the “IGNITE Thailand” vision, aiming to make Thailand a top destination for tourists by showcasing Thailand’s strengths in “Soft Power,” such as Thai cuisine and its unique pairing with international wines. He invited everyone to experience Thai food, which reflects the culinary artistry of chefs and cultural heritage.







Thailand has reduced import taxes on wine. Starting in 2024, the wine tax will decrease from 10% to 5%, and import duties on wine from all countries will be waived, eliminating the previous rate of 54%-60%. This change benefits renowned wine-producing countries like France.

The policy reflects Thailand’s commitment to promoting a vibrant wine market, making world-class wines more accessible to Thai consumers, and establishing Thailand as a destination for wine enthusiasts worldwide. It also aims to enhance Thailand’s global image and status in cultural exchange and tourism. Additionally, Thailand has reduced excise taxes for entertainment venues, nightclubs, discos, bars, and cocktail lounges, lowering costs, encouraging more events, and benefiting communities, thereby fostering a lively society. (NNT)



























































