PM honors cybersecurity award winners, reaffirms support for digital security push

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has met with recipients of national cybersecurity awards at Government House, recognizing their achievements while making clear his backing for Thailand’s digital security.

Representatives from agencies honored with the Prime Minister Awards: Thailand Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2025 attended the meeting alongside winners from related competitions, including Thailand Cyber Top Talent 2025, the ASEAN Cyber Shield hacking contest, Women Thailand Cyber Top Talent 2025, and cybersecurity product and service categories.







Senior officials, including the minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and the deputy minister of digital economy and society, were also present. The session included a group photo and discussions intended to encourage continued work in cybersecurity and raise awareness of digital safety.

Authorities said the National Cyber Security Committee Office is advancing programs to bolster workforce skills, expand cross-sector cooperation, and support national cybersecurity frameworks, aligning with the government’s policies to address online crime, fraud, and misinformation. (NNT)

















































