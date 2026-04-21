Transport Ministry shifts focus to road maintenance under FY2027 zero-based budget plan

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Transport has announced it is aligning its Fiscal Year 2027 budget plans with government policy, prioritizing maintenance and upgrades of existing road networks rather than new construction.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, along with senior officials, attended a national budget seminar this week when Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul outlined a 3.788-trillion-baht framework. The plan seeks to address current economic conditions while supporting long-term national development.







The framework covers economic growth, national security, social development, environmental management, and public sector reform. Agencies are required to follow a zero-based budgeting approach, justifying expenditures based on necessity, while limiting increases to investment-related spending and reducing non-essential costs.

For the transport sector, authorities have been directed to prioritize repairs and rehabilitation of existing infrastructure to improve efficiency and safety. The approach is expected to optimize resource use, lower costs, and support a more reliable transportation system over time. (NNT)

















































